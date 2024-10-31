Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man robbed of phone, cash at gunpoint while buying Guinness

Oct 31, 2024 News

Man robbed of phone, cash at gunpoint while buying Guinness

Man robbed of phone, cash at gunpoint while buying Guinness

Kaieteur News- A 33-year-old construction worker on Saturday last was robbed of his cellphone and cash by two bandits while purchasing two bottles of Guinness at Albouystown, Georgetown.

The two thieves were on a motorcycle. The victim, Alwyn Weeks lives in the same area.  Police stated that Weeks was robbed of $347,000 and a cellphone. It was reported that Weeks was at Superbet on James Street, when he ventured off to a shop to purchase Guinness on King Street. While he was about to take out his money from his pants pocket, the two thieves approached him on a motorcycle. One of them reportedly held him at gunpoint and discharged a round in the air. The duo then took away his property and made good their escape. Police stated that no Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage was seen and no arrest has been made. Investigations continue.

(Man robbed of phone, cash at gunpoint while buying Guinness)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Oct 31, 2024

– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22 Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in...
Read More
Last word not yet said on irregularities Inter-Guyanese Games 2024 – de Ware Tijd

Last word not yet said on irregularities...

Oct 31, 2024

Shabazz departs

Shabazz departs

Oct 31, 2024

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Oct 31, 2024

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

Oct 31, 2024

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave disappointments about selection policy

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave...

Oct 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the next of kin?

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- There’s a troubling headline I came across recently, and, trust me, it wasn’t “Meteorite... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]