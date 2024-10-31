Man robbed of phone, cash at gunpoint while buying Guinness

Kaieteur News- A 33-year-old construction worker on Saturday last was robbed of his cellphone and cash by two bandits while purchasing two bottles of Guinness at Albouystown, Georgetown.

The two thieves were on a motorcycle. The victim, Alwyn Weeks lives in the same area. Police stated that Weeks was robbed of $347,000 and a cellphone. It was reported that Weeks was at Superbet on James Street, when he ventured off to a shop to purchase Guinness on King Street. While he was about to take out his money from his pants pocket, the two thieves approached him on a motorcycle. One of them reportedly held him at gunpoint and discharged a round in the air. The duo then took away his property and made good their escape. Police stated that no Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage was seen and no arrest has been made. Investigations continue.

