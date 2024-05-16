Over 700 members rejected Jagdeo and Ali at PPP Congress – results show

Kaieteur News – Over seven hundred members who were delegates at the recently concluded Congress of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) rejected their two top leaders – President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

Jagdeo is the general secretary of the party and Ali the finance secretary. With some 3,000 delegates eligible to vote at the congress, a perusal of the results would show that about a quarter of the electorate rejected Ali and Jagdeo. This since, Jagdeo secured just about 75 percent of the votes, meaning he was rejected by 25 percent of the electorate. Jagdeo’s election results at the PPP’s internal elections showed that of the 3,000 persons eligible to vote, he secured 2,257 of the total votes. Head of State, President Irfaan Ali, secured the largest tranche of the votes, got 2,308 of the 3,000 or about 77 percent of the votes, or inversely some 23 percent of the party not voting in his favour.

The two men highest leading functionaries of government secured the top votes at the party’s recently concluded Congress. It would be poignant to note that while the PPP/C constituents are documented as 51 percent of the entire country’s voting electorate, the 3,000 delegates represent an accurate sampling of that constituency.

Meanwhile, Jagdeo, has since been returned to the party’s highest office, that of Secretary General. This obtained when the newly constituted Central Committee of the Party met and convened its first meeting on May 7, last, at Freedom House. Additionally, the committee elected 18- Central Committee members to the Executive Committee, consisting of Dr. Irfaan Ali, Zulfikar Mustapha, Anil Nandlall, Dr. Frank Anthony, Vickram Bharrat, Collin Croal, Nigel Dharamlall, Neil Kumar, Shyam Nokta, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Donald Ramotar, Clement Rohee, Dharamkumar Seeraj, Pauline Sukhai, and Gail Teixeira as full members. Kwame Mc Coy, Anand Persaud, and Ricky Ramraj were elected as candidate members.

Zulfikar Mustapha who had secured the third highest number of votes at the party’s congress was re-elected as Executive Secretary, while President Ali was elected Finance Secretary. In his address to the meeting, the General Secretary thanked the outgoing Central Committee members for their contributions. He stressed that the Congress was a resounding success, highlighted by its scale, diversity, energetic atmosphere, deep discussions, significant issues tackled, and efficient logistics. Jagdeo also expressed his deep appreciation for the work of Party members, supporters, volunteers, and others for their contribution to a highly successful congress and for their continuous support to the PPP and its programmes.

Meanwhile, President Ali during his address at the opening of the congress had heaped praise on Jagdeo, telling members he sacrificed personal riches and to keep the party strong. “I want to publicly acknowledge on behalf of the membership of the PPP, that the then former President and our General Secretary (GS)—Bharrat Jagdeo—had before him many offers, many offers that would have enriched him, many offers that would have positioned him globally but he sacrificed every hour of his time for the PPP, to ensure that the PPP remain strong, remain resilient and remain the champion but more importantly in that sacrifice to ensure that the PPP remain the champion of the people of this country,” President Ali told PPP members who had gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal. The 32nd PPP Congress, which took place from May 3 to 5 at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was themed, “Strengthen the Party, Defend Guyana, Unite Our People for Progress and Prosperity.” The party said its “congress drew participation of over 3,000 delegates and observers from across the country.”