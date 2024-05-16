New PPP ideology will further marginalise working class – Former Pres. Ramotar

Kaieteur News – Former Head of State and Leader of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) Donald Ramotar, is of the view, “it is time for our working people to take stock of where they are,” since “it seems that the struggle will be long and hard to re-establish their influence.”

This, according to Ramotar, who in a recent public missive criticised the recent ideological shift in his party, which at its recently concluded Congress, voted to drop its Marxism–Leninism, Socialist aspects of its Constitution, to instead embrace what he now calls “ideological pluralism”. Qualifying his position, Ramotar noted that while, “it is true that things have changed, however it does not imply that Marxism has lost its relevance.”

He in fact argues that “in the very complicated world we live in, we need a socio-economic theory to guide us in the maze of complexities and Marxist methodology is still far superior than any other theory in vogue today.”

Recalling the famous axiom that “theory without practice is useless and practice without theory is blind” the former Executive Leader of the country queried, “what therefore are the changes that have caused the Party’s abandonment of its fundamental underpinnings?”

He reaffirmed this position on the working class struggles by arguing that the party’s “…new position is a reflection of the weakening influence of the working class in our country’s socio-economic and political life.”

With this in mind, he drew reference to the fact that “organised labour has been in crises for some time now; Since 1953 the TUC (trades Union Congress) was captured by the colonial masters and was turned into a force to fight against independence.”

According to Ramotar, the TUC has since allowed itself to become more of a racist body to divide the working class and, “that position is still in place.” He posited that the TUC seems more interested in putting the opposition Peoples National Congress in power” adding “not only the objective of the working class becoming the ruling class is abandoned by the TUC but the immediate economic interest has been tossed aside.”

Adamant the “TUC is one of the main instruments that has kept the working class divided since the early 1960’s,” Ramotar insists “the TUC has consistently refused to democratise its rules and its leaders have become labour bureaucrats, living off the working people.”

He adumbrated too that the other section of the working class, mainly the sugar workers which played a significant, “role in the struggles for independence and for democracy are now literally on their back.”

Ramotar observed too that “the sugar industry is in deep crisis and has lost its position as the most important sector in the economy and argues further; “the ideological leadership has been greatly weakened due to persons passing on and the absence of workers education which was a prominent feature of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union. “ With this in mind, he lamented the “rate of the decline of the working-class influence is matched by the sharp rise of the influence of the capitalist class, both local and foreign; The local capitalists are already playing junior partners to the more powerful foreign capital.”

This, he said “is reflected in the high prominence which private capital gets from government. Their importance to the administration is often emphasized at every level of government.

Ramotar further drew reference to the greater attention or focus by the most powerful capitalist states on Guyana, which he noted has its origins with the discovery of oil adding that “the many high-profile visits from the US, is a demonstration of our country’s new found importance.”

According to Ramotar, the PPP always had in its leadership from the beginning, Marxists in prominent positions and questioned “now that umbilical cord has been broken the Party has embraced ideological pluralism; And its goal is no longer socialism.” To this end, he retorted “the arguments for this break are that times and circumstances have changed and Marxism is no longer relevant. That socialism is no longer the goal of the Party; in this new stage Marxism-Leninism has a central role to play in analyzing the maze of information out there in our country and the world.”