New Centre for International and Border Studies launched in Guyana

Kaieteur News – A group of well renowned academics, practitioners and researchers from various countries including Guyana, on Monday launched for the first time a Centre for International and Border Studies (CIBS).

The official launch was held at the Herdmanston Lodge Hotel in Georgetown. The Centre is being led by its first Director, Dr. Mark Kirton, a former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Guyana and Director of the Institute of International Relations at the University of the West Indies.

Autonomous in its operation, CIBS aims to undertake rigorous evidence-based and data-driven research on economic, social, and political issues which confront the global arena. Giving an overview of the Centre on Monday evening, Dr. Kirton said his colleagues who helped to formalise this initiative, all share common concerns about the existing gap in data-driven research regionally and when this initiative was conceptualised, they all supported the establishment of this Centre.

According to Dr. Kirton, as an independent think-tank, CIBS is aimed at undertaking rigorous evidence-based research on regional and international issues. “We have agreed that in the first instance , our multi-disciplinary focus will be placed on issues such as contested borders and border security, the development trajectory of the Guiana Shield, agriculture and food security, challenges related to climate change and the environment, Caribbean – Latin American relations, citizen security and public safety, gender and public policy in the global community, migrants, refugees and human development, regional integration, trade and development and Africa-Caribbean and Asia-Caribbean relations in this changing global arena,” he explained.

Beyond this however, the director said that the team is committed to extending its reach and to establish institutional and strategic partnerships for collaborative engagement. He highlighted further that the group is also keen to support academic and professional development and will offer young professionals, scholars and Associates, mentorship and guidance opportunities. “Additionally, we plan to establish, along with partners, a library, both electronic and with hard copies, in Guyana, dedicated to border studies, with access available to all,” he announced.

The Centre which is headquartered in Georgetown will initially utilise electronic platforms for its operations and where feasible, assemble cluster teams for specific project activities. Dr. Kirton further disclosed that in order to sustain its research and knowledge – production and knowledge dissemination activities, they have a planned strategic approach to resource mobilisation and having identified the core set of research issues, they will immediately approach the donor community and other corporate entities to support the activities. “It is our view that the establishment of CIBS represents a significant step towards addressing the need for independent research and knowledge generation in the region and we aspire to become a cornerstone of informed policy making, a catalyst for public discourse and a hub for collaboration among experienced scholars, young professionals and practitioners , institutions and research students committed to fostering human development and addressing the challenges and opportunities in today’s world,” Dr. Kirton said.

Kaieteur News understands that among the Fellows for the Centre are: Dr. Marlon Anatol of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T); Professor Paulo Gustavo Correa of Brazil; Dr. Arlington Chesney of T&T; Dr. Ashaki Dore of T&T; Dr. Clement Henry of Guyana; Professor Claremont Kirton of Jamaica; Col (ret’d) Fairbarin Liverpool of Guyana; Dr. Ruben Martoredjo of Suriname; Professor Emeritus Terry McCoy of the USA; Retired Ambassador, Cheryl Miles of the USA; Ms. Jennifer Olivieira of Suriname; Dr. Tunji Olowolafe of Nigeria; Dr. Rukhsana Quamber of Pakistan; Professor Jonathan Rosen of USA; Dr. Kerry Sumesar Rai of T&T; Ms. Sharmini Rampersaud of Guyana; Dr. Kai-Ann Skeete of Barbados; Dr. Ulric Trotz of USA; Dr. Michael Witter of Jamaica; Dr. Peter Gonzales of T&T; and Mr. Enrico Woolford of Guyana.