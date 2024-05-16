Latest update May 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Ministry looking to implement programme to tackle violence in school

May 16, 2024 News

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Kaieteur News – The Education Ministry is considering a holistic programme aimed at curbing rampant violence among secondary school students.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand made the announcement on Tuesday during a press conference, which she hosted at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), where she was addressing several matters regarding the education sector.

Manickchand highlighted that violence in schools has been an issue that the education sector has been faced with. She underscored that it is an issue that needs to be addressed. “We are currently looking to have a holistic programme even as we keep it unique to individual schools.” the education minister said.

A screen capture of a fight between two secondary school students.

Kaieteur News reported that during October 2023, a male Cambellville Secondary School student sustained fractures to both of his hands, after one of his peers assaulted him with a piece of wood inside the school’s compound. Scenes captured from a video about the incident showed that the attacker was the one doing the bullying while the victim was backing away. The first blow was to the victim’s right hand and as he retreated he fell into a drain. His attacker walked towards him and shoved his head before dealing him another blow, this time to his left hand. The attacker then walked away and the victim was taken to the hospital where an x-ray showed that both his hands were fractured as a result of the lashes he received.

Also in September 2023 a 14-year-old boy was caught on camera being stomped and kicked to his head by another student of the school. In video footages the boy was seen being cuffed about his face by his attacker before he stumbled to the ground. Not stopping there, the attacker then began to kick and stomp the victim about his head and body multiple times before walking away.

