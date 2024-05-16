Man breaks in home, rapes woman at knife point

Kaieteur News – Police are now hunting a man who on Wednesday broke into a businesswoman’s home in Linden, Region Ten and raped her at knife point while her children were sleeping in their rooms.

The incident occurred around 03:30 hrs. Kaieteur News learnt that the man armed with a knife broke into the woman’s home where she lives with her children and woke her up.

He then quickly placed a knife to her neck and forcefully ripped her clothing off before raping her. When he was finished, he sprinted away and made good his escape.

Investigations are ongoing.