Major Hess shareholder to abstain from voting on Chevron merger

Latest update May 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 16, 2024 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas
Kaieteur News – HBK Capital Management, one of the largest shareholders in Hess Corporation is to abstain from voting on the Chevron merger come May 28th.
The shareholders are set to vote on a deal worth a whopping US$53 billion which will allow Chevron to acquire Hess. According to an article carried by Bloomberg, “HBK Capital Management, one of the biggest shareholders in Hess Corporation, is planning to abstain from voting on the oil company’s $53 billion acquisition by Chevron Corp.
The hedge fund agrees with Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. that shareholders should not vote in favour of the deal, one of the firm’s partners, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, said in an interview.” “Hess shareholders are taking all the arbitration risk and should be compensated for the possibility that arbitration goes against them or takes longer than expected,” Panagiotopoulos said. The article also stated that, “HBK has economic interests in more than 8 million shares of Hess, Panagiotopoulos said. That likely makes the fund Hess’ fourth-biggest holder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. HBK Capital Management manages more than $7 billion in assets.”
Though Hess didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, Chevron said, “we look forward to Hess obtaining a successful shareholder vote and completing the transaction.”
On Monday Reuters reported that the advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Hess shareholders, “abstain from voting for merger. ISS questioned the timing for the vote amid uncertainty around the deal due to an arbitration process filed by Exxon Mobil claiming a right of first refusal (ROFR) over the deal.” It is a possibility that the arbitration case could drag on until 2025. “Investors are presently unable to make an informed assessment of the likely timetable for the ROFR arbitration process,” ISS said. The ISS suggested that Chevron “may want to consider an incentive” to compensate Hess shareholders for a potential delay in the deal closing.
U.S. Fighter Jets and U.K. War Ships coming to protect Guyanese
May 16, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars concluded their two-match friendly series against the Soca Warriors with a 2-0 loss last evening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. The first...
May 16, 2024
May 16, 2024
May 16, 2024
May 16, 2024
May 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – Not long ago, a father, with the responsibility of providing for his family, set off on his usual route... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Is it ever justifiable for journalism to fan the flames of geopolitical tension? This question arises... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]