Guard shot dead, teen wounded during police operation at Vigilance

Kaieteur News – A security guard attached to Kalibur Security Service was shot dead by police Tuesday afternoon at Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 39-year-old Michael Britton called Mickey of Vigilance South ECD. The shooting occurred around 14:00hrs.

Police said in a statement that the incident involved ranks from the Vigilance Police Station. Enquiries revealed that at about 11:30hrs Tuesday an Inspector, a Sergeant, a Corporal, and three Constables left the Vigilance Police Station to conduct cordon and search exercises within the Lusignan and Good Hope areas on the East Coast of Demerara.

The inspector alleges that around 13:30hrs they had completed their cordon and search exercises and were proceeding north along Brushe Dam headed back to the Vigilance Police Station when they were approached by “a 27-year-old Wash Bay operator, who reported that Britton threatened him with a firearm.”

In light of the report the ranks subsequently exited the police vehicle. “They left on foot in an eastern direction, accompanied by the Wash Bay operator, who pointed out Britton about 25 feet ahead of them.”

Police said that, “On seeing the ranks, Britton began running in an eastern direction and jumped a fence. The ranks gave chase, during which Britton pulled out a black firearm and discharged a round in the ranks’ direction. As a result, the ranks returned fire in Britton’s direction who kept running and jumped several fences in the area.”

With the ranks in pursuit Britton was about to jump a fence on the southern side of an empty lot when he suddenly collapsed. He was picked up by the said ranks and a wound was observed on his left hip. The injured man was placed in the police pick up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was seen and examined by Doctor Kellman who pronounced him dead on arrival. The area was then searched and the police recovered “a 9MM Canik pistol, along with four (4) rounds in the magazine and one 9MM round in the breach of the firearm.”

The weapon was examined, processed for fingerprints, photographed, packaged and lodged for analysis. The scene was also photographed, and all exhibits, including Britton’s motorcycle #CL 6124, were lodged at the station. A 17 year old bystander was allegedly grazed by a bullet on his right shoulder during the ordeal. He was also escorted to the GPHC by ranks of the Vigilance Police Station. He received treatment and was sent on home. Statements are currently being submitted as investigations continue, police said.