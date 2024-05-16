Former PNCR GS, Oscar Clarke passes away

Latest update May 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Former General Secretary of the PNCR- Oscar Clarke died Wednesday afternoon after collapsing at home.
In a statement the PNCR said the party has lost a stalwart, in Clarke, who was a Cacique Crown of Honour Awardee. “The Party is very saddened by this loss. The void he left can never be filled. We wish to extend our sympathy to his wife, children, family, members of our Party and all Guyanese. May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” the statement read.
General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo also expressed condolences on behalf of the party to the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) and the relatives of Oscar Clarke. Clarke, who served as the Party’s General Secretary through the tenures of three Party Leaders retired back in 2017. He was appointed General Secretary of the PNC/R on the 1st December, 1968.
He started his service to the PNC in its youth arm and at age 26 was selected to represent the party in the National Assembly. In 1965, he was made a Parliamentary Secretary and served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from January 1, 1969 to December 31, 1969.
For over five decades, Clarke served as Minister of State, Minister of Regional Development, Minister of Home Affairs and Guyana’s High Commissioner to Zambia and the Front-Line States and Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba.
He served as a Member of Parliament for 21 years and in 2015 he was awarded the Cacique’s Crown of Honour for exemplary public service to Guyana.
