Young Gunners to tackle Hi Flyers for chance to win $1M in cash

May 05, 2024 Sports

The Hi Flyers Football team  

The Hi Flyers Football team

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football C/ships…

Kaieteur Sports – The stage is set for an epic showdown today as the One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand ‘Beach Football’ championship reaches its climax with the two exciting finals billed for the PPP-C Office compound in Linden.

In the quest for supremacy, the spotlight shines on the dynamic clash between the Young Gunners Football team and a formidable Hi Flyers unit, both vying for the coveted 2024 Men’s title. Will the Young Gunners’ flair overcome the Hi Flyers’ strength? On other end, will the undefeated Speightland Ladies shatter the dreams of the Hururu Stars for the championship crown?

The stakes have never been higher as the competition reaches its zenith with a staggering $5,000,000 in cash and prizes on the line. In a display of skill and resilience, the Hi Flyers Football team will lock horns with the Young Gunners, each eyeing the grand prize of $1,000,000 along with the prestigious trophy. Even the second-place finishers will be handsomely rewarded with a substantial $500,000 prize.

The Young Gunners Football team

The Young Gunners Football team

The grand finale is expected to commence at 7:00 pm, featuring an electrifying clash between Aroaima Ladies and Rockstone Women for the Queen’s third-place trophy. At 8:00 pm, all attention shifts to the showdown between Speightland Women and Hururu Women, battling for the top honours and a first-place cash prize of $400,000. The runners-up will walk away with $200,000, while the third and fourth place finishers will secure $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

This thrilling tournament is orchestrated by the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation under the esteemed One Guyana brand, with the generous support of Bakewell and several other prominent entities.

