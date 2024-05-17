Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition underway

Kaieteur Sports – Three-time defending champions Swag Entertainment, Excuse the Rush, Hard-ball, and Spaniards were among the winners when the ‘Guinness Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition commenced on Wednesday evening at the Silver City Hard-court.

Swag Entertainment needled ‘Anybody Could Get It’ 1-0. On the other hand, Excuse the Rush later demolished Tidal Wave 6-2. Similarly, the Spaniards grounded the Hi-Flyers 3-1. Meanwhile, Hard-ball squeaked past the Universal Ballers 2-1 on penalty kicks after normal time ended 1-1. On the

In other results, Fearless brushed aside Coomacka 2-0, while Young Guns defeated Super Strikers via walkover.

The event will continue today at the same venue with another round of matches. V-Side and High Rollers will battle in the opening match at 19:00hrs, while the BB Ballers and Turf President will take centre stage at 19:40hrs.

The third encounter of the evening will pit the Top Strikers against Double 6 at 22:20hrs, while One Side will lock horns with the DC Ballers at 21:00hrs.

In the fifth fixture, Amoria will match skills with the Silver Bullets at 21:40hrs, while YMCA will face off against the Assassa Ballers in the final match of the evening at 22:20hrs.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship, which is penciled for August in Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will pocket $400,000, $300,000, and $250,000 apiece and the corresponding accolade. The tournament is also sponsored by Colours Boutique, which has provided the playing kits for the entirety of the season.