Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition underway

Latest update May 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Three-time defending champions Swag Entertainment, Excuse the Rush, Hard-ball, and Spaniards were among the winners when the ‘Guinness Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition commenced on Wednesday evening at the Silver City Hard-court.
Swag Entertainment needled ‘Anybody Could Get It’ 1-0. On the other hand, Excuse the Rush later demolished Tidal Wave 6-2. Similarly, the Spaniards grounded the Hi-Flyers 3-1. Meanwhile, Hard-ball squeaked past the Universal Ballers 2-1 on penalty kicks after normal time ended 1-1. On the
In other results, Fearless brushed aside Coomacka 2-0, while Young Guns defeated Super Strikers via walkover.
The event will continue today at the same venue with another round of matches. V-Side and High Rollers will battle in the opening match at 19:00hrs, while the BB Ballers and Turf President will take centre stage at 19:40hrs.
The third encounter of the evening will pit the Top Strikers against Double 6 at 22:20hrs, while One Side will lock horns with the DC Ballers at 21:00hrs.
In the fifth fixture, Amoria will match skills with the Silver Bullets at 21:40hrs, while YMCA will face off against the Assassa Ballers in the final match of the evening at 22:20hrs.
The winner of the tournament will walk away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship, which is penciled for August in Georgetown.
Meanwhile, the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will pocket $400,000, $300,000, and $250,000 apiece and the corresponding accolade. The tournament is also sponsored by Colours Boutique, which has provided the playing kits for the entirety of the season.
Public Servants salary can double overnight by just fencing the oil projects.
May 17, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Following recent developments and clarification from World Athletics, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will now be able to send all seven of its...
May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo …Jagdeo urges level playing field in trade Kaieteur News – The Government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Is it ever justifiable for journalism to fan the flames of geopolitical tension? This question arises... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]