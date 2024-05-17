Coca-Cola, ICC team up to bring Real Magic for Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Coca-Cola and the International Cricket Council (ICC) are collaborating once again for the upcoming 2024 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as part of the global strategic partnership agreement between the ICC and the iconic beverage company that entails Coca-Cola is the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC.

The move combines the strength of the Coca-Cola Company’s diversified portfolio of over 500 brands with ICC’s unwavering focus to expand the sport’s footprint globally.

With this partnership, Coca-Cola will use its iconic global reach to connect with fans around the Caribbean through a series of online and offline activations and will also bring the Trophy Tour to the region for the first time ever.

Fully geared to kindle the enthusiasm of cricket lovers, the brand is all set to ignite the passion and bring real magic as the official beverage partner of the tournament.

Speaking about the partnership, Emilia Villamarin, Marketing Frontline Director for The Caribbean at The Coca-Cola Company said, “For the Coca-Cola Caribbean System, we are thrilled to bring the partnership to life in the region.

With The West Indies proudly hosting the World Cup and cricket being a passion point for the region, the brand is inviting fans to live the excitement of every game.

We also pay tribute to the region’s immense love for cricket and continue serving as a point of connection and collective joy, now throughout the ICC World Cup.”

Coca-Cola will embark on many exciting brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

Carlton Joao, Sales and Marketing Manager for Banks DIH Limited, bottling partner for The Coca-Cola Company in Guyana also mentioned that, “Coca-Cola is proud to be the Official beverage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, as we believe that this is the biggest cricket event for the world.”

Joao added that the Partnership provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers and brands with the sport.

“Our activations will engage consumers through innovative offline and online promotions and create memorable experiences for sports fans.”

Recognizing that cricket isn’t merely a game but an unifying force and an integral part of the West Indies culture, The brand is thrilled to leverage on the unwavering passion of cricket fans throughout the region and the excitement and anticipation in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year to continue to engage with its consumers and resonate with them on their Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events & organizations around the world.

The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sports to bring people together and transform lives, as a testimony to the Company’s purpose of refreshing the world and making a difference.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Coca-Cola and the ICC join forces to create an extraordinary ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 experience.