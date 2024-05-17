Latest update May 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Stena Drilling throws support behind Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Football championship

May 17, 2024 Sports

Tim Swain, Rig Manager of Stena Drilling handing over sponsorship to Troy Mendonca Co-Director of Petra Organisation (center) in the presence of other Stena Drilling representatives and Petra Rep.

Kaieteur Sports – As 56 teams prepare to compete in the Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championship from May 25 to June 29, the Petra Organisation has secured a sponsorship from Stena Drilling. The announcement was made yesterday at Stena Drilling’s Fourth Street, Subryanville location.

Petra’s Co-Directors, Troy Mendonca and Marlan Cole, along with Nareeza Latif-Boston, attended the ceremony. Representing Stena Drilling were Rig Manager Tim Swain and Administration and Local Content Officer Christina Ramroop, who expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership.

In her opening remarks, Ramroop stated, “I am honoured to stand before you today on behalf of Stena Drilling as we extend our wholehearted support for the 5th Annual ExxonMobil U-14 Football Tournament. As a company, we are deeply committed to fostering community engagement and promoting healthy lifestyles. We recognize the immense value of events like this in bringing people together through the shared love of football.”

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of Petra Organisation yesteday at the Stena Drilling presentation.

The tournament was conceived five years ago to bridge the gap between the U11 and U18 age groups within schools. It provides a platform for both boys and girls to showcase their athletic talents while creating opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to connect and form lasting friendships.

During the ceremony, Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, expressed his gratitude for the support from Stena Drilling, saying, “We are very pleased with Stena Drilling’s support. This will greatly assist us in overcoming logistical challenges in the tournament.”

He also highlighted the overwhelming response from teams, with 72 teams registering to participate. This necessitated organising elimination matches on Saturday, May 18, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground. Mendonca explained, “This has added costs to the organisation for transportation, meals, snacks, beverages, and other logistical needs. With this donation, we are now equipped to handle the additional expenses.”

The tournament will feature 41 schools, with 32 boys’ teams and 24 girls’ teams competing in a round-robin format. The boys’ teams will be divided into eight groups, vying for top positions to advance to the final 16. The competition will then progress to the quarterfinals and semifinals. The girls’ teams will follow a similar format from a pool of five groups.

The tournament is supported by Stena Drilling, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, MVP Sports, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) under the Pepsi Brand, and the Ministry of Education.

