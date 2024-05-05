ExxonMobil is the title sponsor for inter-schools kayaking competition

Latest update May 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Guyana will be the title sponsorship of the third annual Inter-School Kayaking Competition, slated for today at the Watooka Guest House in Linden.
Presented by Elite Kayaking & Nature Tours, an accredited operator sanctioned by the Guyana Tourism Authority, the event paddles off at 11:00 am.
The competition has swiftly become a marquee event, drawing participation from 12 secondary schools spanning Berbice, West Demerara, Georgetown, Linden, and Kwakwani.
Kwakwani will be returning to defend their championship.
The primary objective is to foster cohesion among the education, sports, and tourism sectors, nurturing the growth of our tourism and sports economy while championing the concept of “sports-tourism.”
Competitors will vie for supremacy across various age categories including under 14, under 16, under 18, and open divisions, contesting 14 races encompassing male and female single kayaking, mixed team double kayaking, and male and female long-distance relays, combining road running and kayaking.
Expect an exhilarating showcase of endurance, expertise, and velocity as schools compete for the top prize of $450,000 for first place, $250,000 for second, and $150,000 for third, alongside trophies, medals, and tokens of recognition.
Safety remains paramount at Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours. The event will be fortified with numerous lifeguards, boats, and jet skis to ensure the safety of all participants.
A water ambulance, staffed with a medical team, will be on standby, complemented by a land-based medical bay manned by doctors, nurses, and a physiotherapist.
Furthermore, a visible police presence, both on land and water, will uphold a secure, family-friendly environment.
ExxonMobil Guyana’s sponsorship underscores its dedication to community engagement, student opportunity, sports, and youth development, underscoring the indispensable support of corporate partners in the success of this annual extravaganza.
