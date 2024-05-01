May Day means “Help!”

Kaieteur News – May Day become one big bacchanal! Is de day when dem unions does give back to dem workers. All year dem workers does be paying union dues. And dem workers does turn up at de union hall on May Day fuh dem box a food and free drinks.

Dat is wah May Day come to. Dem union leaders does try fuh mek speech. But dem workers nah gat time fuh all ah dat. Dem does be enjoying demselves and whatever dem union leaders seh does go in one ear and pass through de other.

It remind dem boys about de man wah never keep a steady job. Dem boys ask he how much wuk he do in he lifetime and why he left. He tell dem dat he fuss work was in an orange juice factory, but he couldn’t ‘concentrate’ so he get ‘canned.’

He next wuk was at a doughnut factory. But he said he soon get tired of de ‘whole’ business.

He next tried he hands at being a tailor. But he seh he wasn’t ‘suited’ for dat type of wuk. He started to print calendars, but he days fuh dat bin ‘numbered.’

Dem boys ask he what was de last wuk he do. He said he was an upholster. Dem boys ask he why he leff. He said he never ‘re-covered’ from it.

Talk Half! Leff Half!