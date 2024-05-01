Man sleeps outside ex-lover’s window despite restraining order

Kaieteur News – Fearful for her life, an Essequibo woman decided to share her story publicly that her abusive ex was sleeping outside of her window despite a court order restraining him from being around her.

The woman told Kaieteur News that the situation has her very uncomfortable and scared. The frustrated woman said the police were informed and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Up until press time, the woman was still assisting investigators with pertinent information and was unable to provide a thorough update at the time.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the woman was severely battered by the man recently. Further, it was revealed that the man has been abusing the woman for some time now.

Due to the persistent abuse, the woman reported the matter to the police and received a restraining order. Despite the order, the man has been stalking the woman and she is fearful for her life.

Investigations are ongoing.