Man remanded for possession of narcotics

Kaieteur News – Thirty-two-year-old Michael Calvan of Phase 2 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was on Tuesday remanded to prison, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge with the purpose of trafficking.

Calvan made his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on Friday at East La Penitence Squatting area, he had narcotics in his possession.

Police reported that a search was conducted on Calvan, which lead to the discovery of the narcotics. He was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

Calvan was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on May 17, 2024.