Labour Day Messages – 2024

ERC SALUTES WORKERS ON LABOUR DAY 2024

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends heartfelt appreciation to all Guyanese as we celebrate Labour Day, a significant occasion dedicated to honouring the contributions of workers across our nation. Labour Day serves as a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of workers from all walks of life who contribute tirelessly to the development and prosperity of Guyana.

It is a day to recognise the invaluable role of workers in driving our economy forward, building our communities, and shaping the future of our nation. Trade unions regard the occasion as a time to take stock of the gains made and challenges faced by the labour movement over the past year. Their underlying focus is premised on workers’ rights.

Labour Day also provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of unity and solidarity among workers of different backgrounds and ethnicities. In a diverse society like Guyana, it is essential that we come together, in harmony, to support each other and work towards common goals that benefit all. The mandate of the ERC is synonymous with promulgating good relations within the work environment.

The Commission, therefore, embraces any initiative to empower citizens of all ethnic groups through education and training to equip them for Guyana’s accelerating economy. The ERC remains committed to working with all stakeholders in promoting a work environment that engenders peace, diversity and tolerance. Let us recognise and celebrate the contributions of workers in every sector, and let us strive to create a society where every worker is valued, empowered, and treated with dignity and respect.

Happy Labour Day to All!

Ethnic Relations Commission

GPSU MOBILISING FOR WORKERS’ EMPOWERMENT

May 1, 2024 marks an historic day in the history of the Trade Union Movement in Guyana and internationally. As is customary, Workers celebrate this day in unity by joining with their Trade Union Leaders in parades and rallies throughout the Ten Administrative Regions of Guyana.

Time is spent reflecting on the struggles and achievements of our forefathers and to the forging of new relations to overcome the challenges ahead, while taking advantage of opportunities presented.

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) would be participating in the annual parade through the Streets of Georgetown and other regions of Guyana. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Galvanizing and Mobilizing for Workers’ Empowerment and an Equal Share of the Oil Wealth’.

As an Affiliate of the Public Services International, the GPSU endorses its statement that “Public Service Workers are the foundations of the struggle for peace, solidarity and democracy amidst escalating conflict and crises”.

The Trade Union Movement provides a common platform to approach common issues in pursuit of economic and social justice for the workers of Guyana and the movement worldwide in the advancement of their interests. There is growing poverty among the population, human rights violations, abuse of democratic institutions, erosion of the rule of law, Occupational safety and Health concerns and unconscionable and insensitive income inequality, among other serious concerns.

The Social and Economic Policies, including trade agreements must place the people, safety, health and jobs before profit, to ensure a just deal for a better life for all.

The GPSU maintains that the resources of a country therefore, must be used to benefit its people, and there must be equality in its disbursement. The GPSU also reiterates that workers that implement the policies of the government, and make them look good, must be paid a living wage.

The GPSU would be making a presentation on May 1, 2024 at the May Day After-Parade Rally at the Guyana Teachers Union Sports Hall, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. Dr. Gerald Forde, Economic and Project Officer of the GPSU Executive Council, would be our Presenter. The Executive Council of the GPSU fully endorses Dr. Forde statements on issues that perforates the Society in Guyana.

Mr. Patrick M. Yarde

PRESIDENT/CEO

GAWU SALUTES CRITCHLOW’S CONTRIBUTIONS AS LABOUR WEEK COMMENCES

As we approach the commencement of Labour Week on April 28, 2024, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) finds the opportunity befitting to recognise and recall the significant and varied contributions of Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, rightly deemed the “Father of Trade Unionism” in our country. Critchlow’s contributions to the upliftment and advancement of the working people of our country have been recorded in history as a testament to his unwavering belief and commitment to his principles of justice for the working class.

Critchlow’s defence of workers emerged during a great upheaval in British Guiana. At that time, the pressures on the working class were mounting, and the owner class, though able, was unwilling to ease the burdens the workers were made to carry. Indeed, it must have been a rude awakening when the waterfront workers, under the leadership of Critchlow, decided to down tools and demand fairness and justice. For his efforts, Critchlow was asked to withdraw his demands or be sent home. He chose the latter, and it was a clear demonstration of where his loyalties stood. Indeed, it must have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, more so in the face of the immense pressure he would have faced.

His later establishment of the British Guiana Labour Union (BGLU) was a clear signal of his commitment to working-class aspirations and ideals. He would have undoubtedly faced great difficulty and hardship to reach the pinnacle of the BGLU, but his perseverance and determination brought him to that high point. Critchlow’s later efforts in leading the regional trade union efforts and his demands in favour of the working class were clear indicators of how he regarded the workers’ involvement.

Critchlow’s experience in the workers’ struggle led him to the view that the established capitalist system was not beneficial to the working class. In December 1930, in an address to members of his union, he called for workers to fight against capitalism and to struggle for the establishment of socialism. Notably as well Critchlow championed demands for the extension of the right to vote so that all workers could participate in national elections.

The GAWU urges that in our celebration of Labour Week, we as a class within society should take account of the advances, we have made since Critchlow and keep before us the challenges that still lie in our path. We believe that together, we can overcome those obstacles and blaze a path for a better tomorrow – a path that can fittingly honour the memory of our working-class hero –Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow.

Happy May Day to All Guyanese Workers.