Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue 2024 focused on addressing shared security concerns

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, along with Chief–of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, on Tuesday led a high-level team from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in bilateral discussions with visiting delegations from France and Suriname, as part of the Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue 2024.

Tuesday’s discussion which took place at the Ramada Princess Hotel marked the second day of the strategic dialogue, following the signing of the Common Security Master Plan between Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname on Monday.

The meeting aims to facilitate productive discussions and collaboration among the countries, focusing on technical and operational aspects such as serious crimes, border issues, climate change and joint land and sea patrols to combat illicit trafficking.

Minister Benn and Brigadier Khan met separately with each participating country to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The dialogues underscored the commitment of all parties to fostering peace, security, and prosperity within the Guiana Shield region. As neighbours sharing common challenges and opportunities, Guyana, France, and Suriname reaffirmed their dedication to collaboration and coordination in addressing shared security concerns.

The visiting guests included His Excellency Mr. Nicolas De Lascoste, the French Ambassador; Brigadier General Christophe Perret, Head of Directorate of International and European Affairs (DAEI) of the French Ministry of Home Affairs; Her Excellency Krishnakoemarie Mathoera, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Suriname; and M. Jean-Jacques Forte, Charge D’Affaires at the French Embassy in Suriname.

Moreover, Minister Benn in his welcoming remarks on Monday emphasised the importance of the meeting, stating that it will serve as a forum for robust discussions, collaboration and strategic planning aimed at straightening the framework of the Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue.

He further highlighted the importance of harnessing the spirit of collaboration, innovation and solidarity to chart a course that not only addresses current security challenges but also anticipates and prepares for evolving threats.

The Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue is a crucial initiative that highlights the participating countries’ commitment to enhancing security and defense cooperation, as well as fostering sustainable development and environmental conservation in the region.