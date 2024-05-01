$96M Naamyrck Backdam road satisfactorily completed

Kaieteur News – Works on the $96M Naamryck Backdam Road at the Parika, Region Three have been completed on Monday.

The roads were inspected by the Ministry of Public Works and the stamp of approval was given by both the Ministry and the residents of the community, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Earlier this month, it was reported that subject minister Juan Edghill flayed the contractors for substandard work on the road. The minister visited the community at the behest of the residents who complained about the quality of work done on the road.

Upon his inspection, he ordered the contractor to correct the asphaltic concrete pavements to meet the standards and technical specifications outlined in the contract. Despite the setbacks, the revised work on the road was completed ahead of schedule.

Shoulder work will be conducted after the asphalt has cured to ensure the durability of the newly paved surface during future construction activities.

Furthermore, the ministry is working on the paperwork and negotiating market prices to provide concrete pathways leading to each household along the route, aiming to enhance convenience for residents.

In response to community needs, modifications have been made to speed humps to improve the smooth passage, especially for farmers transporting produce.