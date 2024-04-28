Raina Thomas, 18, crowned queen at 2024 Miss Guyana teen with a purpose pageant

By Shania Williams

Waterfalls Magazine – In a night filled with elegance, talent, and purpose, Raina Thomas, aged 18, emerged as the radiant queen of the 2024 Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose pageant. The prestigious event, held on April 20th at the Pegasus Savannah Suite, witnessed ten delegates competing head-to-head under the theme “The Metamorphosis butterflies: breaking stereotypes in pageantry, while showcasing beauty, intelligence, and talent.”

The competition unfolded through various segments including costume, talent, evening gown, and question and answer, showcasing the diverse skills and passions of the contestants. Amidst the glitz and glamour, Raina Thomas shone brightly, captivating the audience and judges alike with her exceptional performance.

Representing the poignant topic of family neglect, Raina Thomas’s journey to the crown was marked by her profound dedication and creativity. In the costume segment, she paid homage to her homeland, Guyana, drawing inspiration from the national flower, the Victoria Amazonica Lily. Her portrayal symbolized Guyana’s resilience and growth, resonating deeply with the audience.

It was a night of triumph for Raina as she clinched not only the coveted title of Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose but also garnered accolades for Best Costume and Best Talent. Her stunning attire, meticulously crafted by the renowned designer Roberto Teekah, further underscored her exceptional grace and style.

Reflecting on her transformative journey, Raina shared, “Although getting ready for this pageant was challenging, I’ve learned perseverance pays off in the end. I’ve become bolder and more confident. I am also proud of myself for being the reigning Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose.”

With her eyes set on the future, Raina Thomas is now poised to represent Guyana at the prestigious “Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen” pageant in St. Kitts this December. Beyond carrying a crown, she carries with her a message of purpose and inspiration, igniting hope in hearts far and wide.

“I was always a shy girl growing up. I had a hard time making friends. But this pageant gave me the opportunity to be the greatest version of myself, more brave and confident, and to meet friends as well. I’ve seen my own growth. I was never the type of person to be seen in heels, as everyone who knows me would attest. This is because I was teased repeatedly for being skinny and tall in school. I can now accept my height and wear heels with confidence.” The queen expressed on her Facebook post.

In addition to Raina’s triumph, the pageant also celebrated the remarkable achievements of its runners-up. Denesea Freeman, aged 18, advocating for disability rights and accessibility, secured the position of 1st Runner-up. Sheneka Peterkin, aged 15, focusing on child abuse, claimed the title of 2nd Runner-up. Derriann Anderson, aged 18, championing teen mental health awareness, stood as the 3rd Runner-up, while Keziah Leacock, aged 18, advocating for the importance of education, secured the position of 4th Runner-up.

All the delegates who graced the stage with their beauty, intellect, and purpose were applauded. Their impactful platforms serve as beacons of inspiration for the aspiring pageant enthusiasts of Guyana, embodying the spirit of positive change and empowerment.

Pamela Vaughn, the pageant coordinator, has lauded the progress and development exhibited by the young ladies over the course of their pageant journey. Reflecting on their initial lack of pageant experience, Vaughn remarked, “When they all came, they did not have pageant experience.” She expressed admiration for the craftsmanship of one contestant’s costume, describing it as “such a beautiful piece and a sight to look at.”

“We had 10 contestants from all across Guyana—Bartica, Soesdyke, East Coast, etc.,” she noted adding that the diversity extended beyond geographical boundaries, encompassing a rich tapestry of cultures, including Amerindians, East Indians, and individuals of mixed heritage.

The sponsors of the pageant include Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, CAP Designs, Stiletto Fetish and GlamDust, Dahlia L’artista, Aurora Rush, Kera’s Beauty Bar, Dagron Tours, 592Tours, Chantels Hair and Makeup, Guyana Marriott Hotel, Grand Coastal Hotel, Austin’s Bookstore, and The Guyana Teen with a Purpose pageant committee.