Prison officers must treat inmates with respect – Director of Prisons

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot has issued a call for prison officers to treat prisoners with respect and dignity. Elliot made the call last week during a visit to the Timehri and New Amsterdam Prisons.
The Director urged his officers to find practical, innovative and creative ways to perform their functions with integrity and compassion.
“As prison officers and security personnel of the state, you will be called upon to serve in prison establishments all over the country. You must show utmost respect for the laws of the land and for the rights of prisoners committed to prison custody under your care,’’ a statement released on the Prison Services Facebook page on Saturday said.
Further, Elliot said that it is the mandate of the Prison Service to ensure that all inmates are rehabilitated and as a result the Guyana Prison Service, through the government “had put in place pragmatic interventions in health care, food security, education, and skills training, among others, to improve the conditions of the inmates progressively.”
The Director of Prisons’ visits to the two prisons were conducted at night. Kaieteur News understands the night visits are part of the new prison management strategy that sees him actively engaging staff at all levels.
