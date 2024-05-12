Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Prison officers must treat inmates with respect – Director of Prisons

May 12, 2024 News

The Prison Head on one of his night visits.

The Prison Head on one of his night visits.

Kaieteur News – Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot has issued a call for prison officers to treat prisoners with respect and dignity. Elliot made the call last week during a visit to the Timehri and New Amsterdam Prisons.

The Director urged his officers to find practical, innovative and creative ways to perform their functions with integrity and compassion.

“As prison officers and security personnel of the state, you will be called upon to serve in prison establishments all over the country. You must show utmost respect for the laws of the land and for the rights of prisoners committed to prison custody under your care,’’ a statement released on the Prison Services Facebook page on Saturday said.

Further, Elliot said that it is the mandate of the Prison Service to ensure that all inmates are rehabilitated and as a result the Guyana Prison Service, through the government “had put in place pragmatic interventions in health care, food security, education, and skills training, among others, to improve the conditions of the inmates progressively.”

The Director of Prisons’ visits to the two prisons were conducted at night. Kaieteur News understands the night visits are part of the new prison management strategy that sees him actively engaging staff at all levels.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cyclists threatens to boycott NSC three-stage Independence Race

Cyclists threatens to boycott NSC three-stage Independence Race

May 12, 2024

– GCF yet to respond to concerns regarding race course By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Some of the country’s leading cyclists are considering boycotting the National Sports...
Read More
KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

May 12, 2024

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

May 12, 2024

West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov 17-23 in Barbados

West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov...

May 12, 2024

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates Championships on May 19

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates...

May 12, 2024

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy donate Golf equipment to Queen’s College

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy donate...

May 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]