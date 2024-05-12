Severe flooding hits Region Nine

…As La Nina season begins

Kaieteur News – Heavy rainfall across Region Nine has resulted in several villages in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region being severely affected by floods.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) related in a report that the affected villages include, Toka, Massara, Yakarinta, Arannaputa Valley, Karasabi, Tiger Pond, Sand Creek, Karaudaranu and Katoonarib.

It is reported that those villages continue to be flooded at various levels.

Additionally, the country’s Hydromet Service disclosed that, “The La Nina (rainy) season has officially begun. As such, several locations countrywide have been impacted by the rains and temporary flooding.”

Notable, the CDC reported that a portion of the road between Toka and Massara has been eroded due to flash floods while the Yakarinta Bridge is covered by water. Further, the Aranaputa Valley is flooded in the low sections while the main road is completely cut off and commuters are unable to traverse between Annai and Lethem.

The CDC noted that Karasabai Village is inaccessible by land because of high water levels in the Yurora Creek due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Furthermore, the CDC disclosed that the road at Tiger Pond has eroded in many sections and is impassible. Sand Creek cannot be accessed by vehicles and Karaudaranu Village is flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Additionally, the Rupununi River crossing at Katoonarib is not accessible due to the fact that sections of both approaches to the bridge are flooded.

As a result, persons living in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo and those who intend to travel there are advised to comply with the following safety tips: Use protective rain gear and stay away from flooded areas; Pay attention to weather and flood advisories, and operate with caution; Store potable water for drinking and everyday use in a safe and sealed container and maintain communication with family and friends to share updates as they occur.