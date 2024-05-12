45 healthcare workers begin Chronic Diseases Research training

Kaieteur News – Forty-five healthcare professions from across the country have started a training programme in Tropical Chronic Disease Research to enhance their skills to effectively tackle chronic illnesses, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The training programme is being done through a partnership between the Southern Medical University and is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China. Through a hybrid approach, the training sessions began on May 10 and will conclude on May 31, 2024.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that the course offers opportunities for exchange between China and Guyana.

“This interchange of our Chinese experts working with the local counterparts in Guyana will offer the opportunity for us to exchange what we do, how we have been doing it, and learn from the Chinese experts how we can do some of these things better,” Ministry Anthony related.

According to the minister, China is at the forefront of medicine, with some of its research being among the world’s best. “So what we are looking for is that transfer of knowledge and technology so that we can upgrade our people while ensuring that we develop new techniques on how to manage,” he said.

During his remarks also, the minister announced that the ministry has began sending doctors for short-term postgraduate training opportunities in China. The minister also encouraged the healthcare providers to seize the world-class opportunity they are receiving.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan thanked the Minister and the Southern University for facilitating the programme. The Ambassador said the course is one of five to be offered by the Government of China.