Man walks out of supermarket with stolen rum

May 12, 2024 News

Screen grabs from the video.

Kaieteur News – A man was caught on camera stealing a bottle of rum from a supermarket shelf, then calmly exiting after emerging from an aisle.

In footage from the CCTV camera circulating on social media, the man was seen standing in front of the shelf, which was directly in front of the camera, looking at the display of run, with his phone to his ear.

He was clad in a blue hat, purple t-shirt, blue cut-off jeans and a grey cross body bag.

At numerous intervals the man paused to look at his surroundings and the persons who were traversing the supermarket .

A young lady and a man who appeared to be a porter, since he was pushing a cart full of boxes passed by and the thief paused his advances towards the shelf to look at them.

As the amount of patrons in the supermarket increased, the man saw the perfect opportunity to take the rum out of its case and disappeared down the aisle.

A few moments later he reemerged with just his phone in his hand and his bag. There was no sign of the rum.

The man then headed to the door and quickly exited the supermarket.

