Man walks out of supermarket with stolen rum

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A man was caught on camera stealing a bottle of rum from a supermarket shelf, then calmly exiting after emerging from an aisle.
In footage from the CCTV camera circulating on social media, the man was seen standing in front of the shelf, which was directly in front of the camera, looking at the display of run, with his phone to his ear.
He was clad in a blue hat, purple t-shirt, blue cut-off jeans and a grey cross body bag.
At numerous intervals the man paused to look at his surroundings and the persons who were traversing the supermarket .
A young lady and a man who appeared to be a porter, since he was pushing a cart full of boxes passed by and the thief paused his advances towards the shelf to look at them.
As the amount of patrons in the supermarket increased, the man saw the perfect opportunity to take the rum out of its case and disappeared down the aisle.
A few moments later he reemerged with just his phone in his hand and his bag. There was no sign of the rum.
The man then headed to the door and quickly exited the supermarket.
Listen how to run an oil country
May 12, 2024– GCF yet to respond to concerns regarding race course By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Some of the country’s leading cyclists are considering boycotting the National Sports...
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
By Anasa Williams Kaieteur News – Millicent Mary Frank was born on May 11, 1924, at Lot 103 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Is it ever justifiable for journalism to fan the flames of geopolitical tension? This question arises... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]