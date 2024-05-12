New North West ferry will be out of service from Monday for repairs

Kaieteur News – For three weeks, the new North-West ferry, MV MA Lisha, which usually operates between Georgetown and Region One will be docked for rehabilitative works.

According to a notice posted on the Transport and Harbours Department’s Facebook page on Friday, the vessel will be out of service from May 13, 2024. During the three weeks, the Department stated that the MV Kimba will be operating Georgetown to Kumaka route.

The US$12.7 million MV MA Lisha ferry, which can accommodate 250 revenue paying passengers, 12 Sedan type vehicles and two trucks was built by Indian company, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited. The vessel also has special features to mitigate challenges usually faced by travelers. The ferry arrived in Guyana back in April 2023 and made its first trip to Region One in August of that year.

The government of Guyana acquired the vessel via a loan it obtained from the Indian government. Part of the loan’s condition, was that the MV Ma Lisha had to be built in India. The deal was signed in 2021 with the Indian company.