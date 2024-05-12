Consultants submit bids to supervise Monkey Mountain school project

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – With an estimated figure of $226 million set to build a secondary school in Monkey Mountain, Region Eight, two consultancy firms have now bid to oversee the construction of the building.
This was revealed by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which disclosed the firms are Structural Engineering & Design Services and CB & Associates Inc.
Notably, the two firms have also bid to supervise the construction of the Philippi and Micobie secondary schools. These are all projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Education.
Kaieteur News understands that these projects will all be funded from the $74.4billion budgetary allocation that was approved this year for the Ministry of Education.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Design & Estimated Cost and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building Monkey Mountain Secondary School.
Design & Estimated Cost and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building Philippi Secondary School.
Design & Estimated Cost and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building Micobie Secondary School.
Construction of Sanitary Block- East Ruimveldt Secondary School
Rehabilitation of Home Economics Laboratory #2 President College.
Rehabilitation of Electrical Infrastructure – GTIC.
Rehabilitation of Electrical Infrastructure- North Georgetown Secondary School.
Resurfacing of Tarmac – St. Pius Primary School.
Upgrading of Northern Fence- St. Joseph High.
Construction of Auditorium Block Tucville Secondary School.
Listen how to run an oil country
May 12, 2024– GCF yet to respond to concerns regarding race course By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Some of the country’s leading cyclists are considering boycotting the National Sports...
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
By Anasa Williams Kaieteur News – Millicent Mary Frank was born on May 11, 1924, at Lot 103 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Is it ever justifiable for journalism to fan the flames of geopolitical tension? This question arises... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]