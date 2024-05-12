Consultants submit bids to supervise Monkey Mountain school project

Kaieteur News – With an estimated figure of $226 million set to build a secondary school in Monkey Mountain, Region Eight, two consultancy firms have now bid to oversee the construction of the building.

This was revealed by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which disclosed the firms are Structural Engineering & Design Services and CB & Associates Inc.

Notably, the two firms have also bid to supervise the construction of the Philippi and Micobie secondary schools. These are all projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Education.

Kaieteur News understands that these projects will all be funded from the $74.4billion budgetary allocation that was approved this year for the Ministry of Education.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Design & Estimated Cost and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building Monkey Mountain Secondary School.

Design & Estimated Cost and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building Philippi Secondary School.

Design & Estimated Cost and Supervision Services for the Construction of Building Micobie Secondary School.

