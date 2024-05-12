Man drops stolen bicycle, items; runs away after spotting cops

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A thief, who was in the process of making good his escape, after stealing a bicycle and other items from an Eccles, West Bank Demerara (WBD) bond dropped the stolen items and ran when he noticed a police patrol van early Saturday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at 03:30hrs.
“When the suspect noticed a police patrol in the area, he dropped everything and fled on foot, heading west on Falcon Drive,” the police report stated.
Following the thief’s suspicious move, the police gave chase but eventually lost sight of the suspect. Upon further investigation, the police discovered a stolen bicycle and other items concealed in a bag.
