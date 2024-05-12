Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Port Kaituma teen found dead after drinking spree

May 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man identified as Fabio DaSilva was on Saturday found floating in the river at “Pashie” Landing, Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One.

Found dead, Fabio DaSilva

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown.

DaSilva was last seen alive on Friday night during a drinking spree.

His mother said that he did not return to their home Friday night and on Saturday morning she went in search of her son only to discover that he was dead.

Some relatives said DaSilva’s body bore multiple marks of violence while others said he was observed imbibing with friends after which they heard screams.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that it is investigating the teen’s death but no report has yet been released.

