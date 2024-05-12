CXC begins standardization process for marking of Common Entrance

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has started the standardization process for marking the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2024 scripts, the Ministry of Education announced on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the Director of Operations at CXC Dr. Nicole Manning and her team began the process. This follows other processes such as batching which started last week.

“The standardization process that is led by Dr. Manning, along with Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs and Examiners (Table Lead) and markers is a thorough part of the marking process,” the Ministry of Education said.

The Ministry explained that, “During the standardization process, the examiners will be marking sample scripts and discussing to ensure all plausible responses are included in the mark scheme in order to guarantee that each child is given the best possible opportunity to be marked fairly and accurately.”

The marking process continues into the new week and Dr. Manning stressed on the importance of standardization, as this process eliminates any possible subjectivity and other hazards and gives reassurance that all markers are marking at the same level.

On Friday, the ministry announced that Dr. Manning and her team are in Guyana “to assess and mark the Paper Two sections of the National Grade Six Assessment 2024 examination papers. The multiple-choice answer sheets are undergoing evaluation and marking in Barbados.”

Dr. Manning made a courtesy call on Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Friday. The minister was accompanied by Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain along with Assistant Chief Education Officer and Superintendent of Exams and Local Registrar Sauda Kadir.

“This year, approximately 15,300 Grade Six students from across Guyana participated in the NGSA. This is a placement exam which will determine their placement in secondary schools throughout the country. The CXC team will be in Guyana for a few months until the entire marking process, including the review period, is completed,” the Ministry said.