Guyanese stand with mothers in Gaza

May 12, 2024

Kaieteur News – Amidst the relentless turmoil unfolding in the heart of Palestine, the spirit of solidarity echoed across continents as the Guyana Stands With Palestine (GSWP) and Guyana Solidarity Movement With Palestine (GSMP) organization hosted a poignant candlelight vigil on Saturday, at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade.

The vigil was hosted on the eve of International Mother’s Day, a day meant to celebrate the nurturing embrace of mothers worldwide. Yet, against the backdrop of conflict, it became a solemn occasion to acknowledge the profound suffering endured by mothers in Palestine.

The Kingston Seawall Esplanade was transformed into a beacon of hope, where individuals from diverse walks of life converged to lend their voices and support to the cause. At the forefront of this gathering was Hana Dmitriyev, whose impassioned leadership guided the proceedings.

First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali attended the event and spoke passionately about the tragic events that are occurring daily in Palestine.

Like the First Lady, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Vasini Persaud, stood in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Their speeches, powerful and evocative, stirred the hearts of all present, shedding light on the harrowing realities faced by mothers in Palestine—mothers whose unwavering love for their children persists amidst the chaos of conflict.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps also attended the event to show support to the people of Palestine. Their solidarity serving as a reminder that the struggle for justice and peace knows no borders and transcends geopolitical boundaries to embrace the universal values of compassion and human dignity. (Wayne Lyttle)

