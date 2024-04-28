Investigate growing cases of sexual abuse in Indigenous communities

…Leaders tell Govt. as ‘cover ups” prevent justice

Kaieteur News – Indigenous leaders from across the country are calling on the government to launch an impartial investigation into the growing number of sexual abuse acts committed on young women in their villages.

Head of the Indigenous delegation, Mark Rodrigues of St. Ignatius Village, Region Nine at a press conference held on Thursday made this call. Rodrigues said that acts of sexual abuse perpetrated on Indigenous women and children are fast becoming a norm and in most instances are allowed to go unnoticed by the relevant authorities, when these acts are carried out by known persons in the remote areas of the hinterland.

According to him, when reports are made to the police, “it is hampered by political interference resulting in cover ups, from prosecution by the courts, while denying justice for the victims in this process.”

He said when this happens it places Indigenous people in a more vulnerable position for continued assaults on human rights, resulting in prejudice, discrimination and invoking stereotype.

“More so, our women suffer the brunt of psychological scars inflicted on their well being of which remain with them through-out their lives, only to be relived by the horrors of their experience, while they lack psychological support, genuine representation and legal aid, coupled with other challenges in these circumstances,” he explained.

Rodrigues shared that this present state of affairs violates what is enshrined in the United Nations declarations on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, of which Guyana is a signatory.

He noted that the the press conference was aimed at having the matter treated with priority, so the relevant authorities can use their constitutional powers and bodies to address the matter with urgency and respect.

“So, in this circumstance, our mothers, sisters, daughters of the indigenous communities can put to rest the fears that are instilled in them by these predatory elements in our once peaceful existence of our villages in the hinterland regions of Guyana,” he stated.

While urging other organizations to come onboard in fighting for justice, Rodrigues stated that the delegation “would like to suggest a call out on the government to launch an impartial inquiry into these allegedly sexual misconducts, committed in the confines of our Amerindian villages.”