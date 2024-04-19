Guyana to compete at World Relays

Latest update April 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) yesterday announced the participation of its 4x400m Mixed Relay team in the World Athletics Relay championship in Nassau, Bahamas, set for May 4 – 5.
This marks Guyana’s first appearance at the event since its inception in 2014, reflecting the AAG’s commitment to showcasing Guyanese athletes on the global stage, according to president Amanda Hermonstine, who also highlighted their role in providing invaluable exposure to the country’s sporting talents.
The team comprises Olympian and National 400m record holder Aliyah Abrams, alongside CARIFTA Games champions Tianna Springer and Malachi Austin, and indoor 400m record holder Arinze Chance, accompanied by Kenisha Phillips and Daniel Williams.
Under the guidance of coach Johnny Gravesande, the team aims for podium success, leveraging the prowess of its exceptional 400m athletes.
Gravesande praised the team’s composition, particularly highlighting the impressive performances of Austin and Springer.
He pointed out that preparations are underway to optimize team cohesion, given the diverse geographical locations of the athletes.
Gravesande said with the technicalities of the 4x400m Mixed Relay less pronounced compared to the 4x100m, the focus lies on seamless coordination and strategic leg assignments.
Currently, Guyana’s 3:23.51 which became the new CARIFTA Games records, is the 18th fastest time globally in the 4x400m Mixed Relay. Additionally, the nation boasts the Youth Commonwealth Games 4x400m Mixed Relay record.
Individually, Abrams, with a National record of 50.20s, continues to impress with a season’s best of 51.93s. Likewise, Springer and Phillips have achieved personal bests of 52.31s and 51.72s, respectively.
Chance and Williams exhibit formidable capabilities, with Chance holding a Personal Best of 46.05s and Williams clocking a season’s best of 47.32s.
Austin showcased his prowess with a personal-best time of 46.35s at the CARIFTA Games, where he won 400m gold in Grenada.
AAG President, Hermonstine expressed unwavering confidence in the team’s potential, setting high expectations for medal success, particularly eyeing the gold.
She conveyed her best wishes, anticipating stellar performances from each athlete, reflective of their dedication and talent.
