Guyana’s New Doubles court to surge further development in Squash

Kaieteur Sports – In a significant development for sports in Guyana, the Government, in collaboration with the Guyana Olympic Association and the Guyana Squash Association (GSA), has inaugurated the country’s first-ever Doubles Squash Court at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

The new facility was unveiled just in time to host the recently concluded Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Championship, one of the region’s premier squash events. This state-of-the-art court makes Guyana only the second territory in the Caribbean to offer a full-sized Doubles Squash court, marking a notable advancement for the nation’s sporting infrastructure.

The introduction of the new court is expected to greatly benefit local squash players by providing enhanced training opportunities, more game-time practice, and improved preparation for both local and international competitions. Additionally, it is anticipated that this development will encourage more squash events to be held in Guyana.

Guyana’s performance in Doubles Squash has been impressive, with recent achievements including a historic fourth consecutive CASA Senior Championship title. The addition of the new court is seen as a crucial step in fostering further success and growth in the sport.

David Fernandes, President of the GSA, expressed enthusiasm about the new facility, stating, “This is indeed an important step for us as well as the Caribbean because now athletes have two locations in which they can come to compete on a full-sized Doubles court.” He highlighted that despite the lack of a dedicated Doubles court in the past, Guyana has still achieved notable success in international competitions, including medals in Women’s events, Junior Commonwealth Games, and CAC Games.

Fernandes remains optimistic that the new court, funded by the Government, will serve as a foundation for the continued development of squash in the Caribbean, enhancing opportunities for athletes and elevating the sport’s profile in the region.