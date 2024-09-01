T&T whip Guyana by 8-wickets after Saroop unbeaten fifty

Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Rising Stars Regional U-17 50-Over tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – A gritty half-century from Trinidad & Tobago opener Samir Saroop, guided his team to a huge 8-wicket victory over the Guyanese yesterday at the Couva National Cricket Center, Trinidad.
Batting first, Guyana was knocked over for 121 in 37.3 overs after Brendan Boodoo stunned them with his haul of 6-22. Afraz Ali Budhoo (22), Romesh Bharrat (21) and all-rounder Emmanuel Lewis (17) were the main run-getters amidst the collapse.
Trinidad then romped to their total of 125-2 in 37.2 overs, a ball less than the Guyanese lasted in their innings. Opener Samir Saroop stroked 51 not out off 122 balls with 4 fours, adding 84 for the opening stand with his partner Darrius Batoosingh (35).
Only the pair of Jonathan Van Lange (1-18) and Riyad Latiff (1-30), made in roads for the Guyanese, who will be looking for a rebound victory against Windward Island today.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 01, 20242024 GCB U13 Inter-County finals… Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys of Essequibo stormed to their second straight Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-13 Inter-county title, after handing...
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Kaieteur News – There exists a weapon more insidious than the outright banning of dissenting voices. That weapon involves... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]