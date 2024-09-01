T&T whip Guyana by 8-wickets after Saroop unbeaten fifty

2024 CWI Rising Stars Regional U-17 50-Over tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – A gritty half-century from Trinidad & Tobago opener Samir Saroop, guided his team to a huge 8-wicket victory over the Guyanese yesterday at the Couva National Cricket Center, Trinidad.

Batting first, Guyana was knocked over for 121 in 37.3 overs after Brendan Boodoo stunned them with his haul of 6-22. Afraz Ali Budhoo (22), Romesh Bharrat (21) and all-rounder Emmanuel Lewis (17) were the main run-getters amidst the collapse.

Trinidad then romped to their total of 125-2 in 37.2 overs, a ball less than the Guyanese lasted in their innings. Opener Samir Saroop stroked 51 not out off 122 balls with 4 fours, adding 84 for the opening stand with his partner Darrius Batoosingh (35).

Only the pair of Jonathan Van Lange (1-18) and Riyad Latiff (1-30), made in roads for the Guyanese, who will be looking for a rebound victory against Windward Island today.