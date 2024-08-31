Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

GYMKHANA Horse Race Meet set for October 13

Aug 31, 2024

– Horse Racing returns to Supply Sideline Dam

Kaieteur Sports – The excitement is palpable as horse racing action makes its much-anticipated return to Supply Sideline Dam on October 13. Organised by Shock Wave Entertainment, the premier event, the GYMKHANA Horse Race Meet, is set to electrify the East Coast once again.

Anand and his dedicated crew are gearing up to deliver an unforgettable day for villagers and horse racing enthusiasts alike, promising a heart-pounding spectacle that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

In just under two months, the normally quiet East Coast will be transformed into a hub of racing fervor, with the thundering hooves of some of the nation’s finest horses echoing through the air. This Race day, the anticipation will come to a head with a stellar lineup of races, meticulously crafted to cater to different skill levels and category groups, ensuring a competitive and thrilling atmosphere for all.

The Sideline Dam is set to ignite on the second Sunday in October as some of the top jockeys in the nation descend upon the East Coast of Demerara Dirt turf, ready to grace the Suppy/Mahaica patrons with spectacular racing action. The 2024 GYMKHANA Horse Race event boasts an impressive roster of horses, including fan favourites like Ms. Grippy, Top Gun, Country Rack, Lion Heart, Fire Maker, and many more.

Anand and the Shock Wave Family have extended open invitations to all who wish to be part of this extraordinary event. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Anand at 6593995 to secure their place in what promises to be a day of high-speed excitement and thrilling competition.

For those eager to experience the adrenaline rush up close, admission to this unforgettable event is a steal, at just $1000.

  • Of waivers and optics

    Kaieteur News – We can find no better example of self-interest masquerading as magnanimity than the recent motion passed... more

