Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ramson’s blitz leads Harpy Eagles into final

Aug 31, 2024 Sports

The Minister of Sport during his half-century knock.

The Minister of Sport during his half-century knock.

Kaieteur Sports – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday smashed a dominant 57 to lead Harpy Eagles to a convincing  31-run victory over Black Caimans when the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport held its retreat at the Kuru Kuru College.

Ramson blasted five towering sixes and four fours to take Eagles to 89 for one at the end of the five-over affair. Terry Joseph chipped in with 14.

In reply, Caiman were restricted to 56 for the loss of six wickets.  Clive Christino took three wickets for six runs to solidify Harpy Eagles’ solid performance, while Joseph Perry took two for eight.

Harpy Eagles will now look to capture the title when the oppose Arapaima in the final.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Warriors stun Falcons by 3-wickets in intense showdown

Warriors stun Falcons by 3-wickets in intense showdown

Aug 31, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors opened their account with 3-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during...
Read More
Guyana’s New Doubles court to surge further development in Squash

Guyana’s New Doubles court to surge further...

Aug 31, 2024

Patriots win CPL 2024 opener off last ball

Patriots win CPL 2024 opener off last ball

Aug 31, 2024

VSH United (Guyana) Inc on board with Strikers All Female Summer Special Domino Tourney

VSH United (Guyana) Inc on board with Strikers...

Aug 31, 2024

RHTCCCC once again benefits from Project ‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’ 

RHTCCCC once again benefits from Project...

Aug 31, 2024

Ramson’s blitz leads Harpy Eagles into final

Ramson’s blitz leads Harpy Eagles into final

Aug 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Of waivers and optics

    Kaieteur News – We can find no better example of self-interest masquerading as magnanimity than the recent motion passed... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]