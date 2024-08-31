Ramson’s blitz leads Harpy Eagles into final

Kaieteur Sports – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday smashed a dominant 57 to lead Harpy Eagles to a convincing 31-run victory over Black Caimans when the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport held its retreat at the Kuru Kuru College.

Ramson blasted five towering sixes and four fours to take Eagles to 89 for one at the end of the five-over affair. Terry Joseph chipped in with 14.

In reply, Caiman were restricted to 56 for the loss of six wickets. Clive Christino took three wickets for six runs to solidify Harpy Eagles’ solid performance, while Joseph Perry took two for eight.

Harpy Eagles will now look to capture the title when the oppose Arapaima in the final.