Munisar, Mangru, Campbelle in Windies Women’s T20 World Cup team

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced the squad for the West Indies Senior Women’s Team that would participate in the highly anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The squad features 3 Guyanese players: Shemaine Campbelle, Mandy Mangru and Ashmini Munisar. The tournament is set to take place from October 3 to October 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the West Indies are aiming to showcase their best talent on that global stage.

Placed in Group B, along with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and South Africa, the West Indies squad, led by Captain Hayley Matthews, features a mix of experienced players and promising talent, reflecting the depth and versatility of West Indies women’s cricket.

West Indies Women’s T20 Squad: Captain Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Stafanie Taylor.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, has expressed confidence in the selected squad by stating, “We have a well-balanced team with a combination of experience and youth, and we believe this group has what it takes to compete strongly at the T20 World Cup. Our preparation has been thorough, and the management team has worked tirelessly to ensure the players are ready for the challenges ahead.”

Head Coach Shane Deitz added, “The players have shown great commitment and determination throughout our preparations. We are focused on executing our game plan and making the West Indies proud on the world stage.”With the goal of bringing the prestigious title back to the Caribbean, the West Indies Women’s Team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 4 against South Africa.

The Team Management Unit is as follows:

Head Coach: Shane Deitz

Team Manager: Sheena Gooding

Assistant Coach: Ryan Austin

Assistant Coach: Damien Wright

Team Analyst: Gary Belle

Physiotherapist: Angelica Holder

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Antonia Burton

Performance Coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy

Team Doctor: Dr. Ruchelle Brown Calvert

Team Media & Content Officer: Nicholas Maitland

West Indies Women’s Full ICC T20 World Cup Schedule:

Warm-up matches:

September 29, 2024: West Indies vs India, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

October 1, 2024: West Indies vs Australia, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Group B Matches:

October 4, 2024: West Indies vs South Africa, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 6, 2024: West Indies vs Scotland, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 10, 2024: West Indies vs Bangladesh, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 15, 2024: West Indies vs England, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 17, 2024: Semi-Final 1

October 18, 2024: Semi-Final 2

October 20, 2024: Final