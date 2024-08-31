Warriors stun Falcons by 3-wickets in intense showdown

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – Defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors opened their account with 3-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during last night’s match under lights at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman led with 40 (3×2, 2×6) while Kofi James (37) and all-rounder Imad Wasim’s 21-ball 40 down the order, helped Antigua to 168-6 after 20 overs.

Warriors left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the standout performer, capturing 3-25 with a wicket going to South African fast-bowler Dwaine Pretorius.

The champs lost some footing during the chase but recovered remarkably, ending on 171-7 with Shai Hope (41), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (20), Romario Shepherd (32) and Pretorius (20*) all playing a role in the victory.

Seamer Shamar Springer (2-42), along with left-arm spinners Wasim (2-28) and Chris Green (2-32) tried but failed despite good returns.

The Amazon Warriors will now turn their attention to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who they take on in their second match on Wedesday, September 4, at Warner Park.