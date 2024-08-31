VSH United (Guyana) Inc on board with Strikers All Female Summer Special Domino Tourney

Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – VSH Guyana Inc., who is the authorised distributor for Red Wing Safety products in Guyana and specialises in safety ASTM Class 75 footwear for men and women just to name a few of its products, is once again on board in the Strikers Summer Special All Female Dominoes Tourney, which is slated for August 31 at Strikers Sports Club, Meadow Brook Gardens.
At a simple presentation held at Strikers Sports Club, the Head of Business Development handed over the 2nd place prize (inclusive of medals and trophy) to a representative of the Strikers Sports Club.
In a brief remark, Mr. Robertson welcomed the idea of having females bonding in a sporting discipline and hailed the idea of the organizers in conceptualizing such a great gesture and has given assurance of VSH’s continuous support.
The entrance fee is slated at $12,000 per team, to participate for the top prize of $250,000, the Championship Trophy and medals.
The first runner-up will receive $125,000, the corresponding trophy and medals, third place will be $75,000 richer and will have a trophy and medals to accompany. A bonus fourth place has been added and that team will receive $40,000 and a trophy.
Once again as an incentive, Triple M Investments and Mr. Ryan Rambalak have donated two hampers each for the top players of the winning teams.
The event is scheduled to commence at 15:00hrs. All interested female teams can make contact with the organiser at 592-623-7670.
Other sponsors that heeded the call and are on board are Globe Manufacturing and Drug Company Limited, Austin’s Imports, Patterson Associates, Luminous Consultancy & Electrical Services, Big Boss Transportation Services, Dynasty Sports Club, RJ Services, Blue Flames Sound System, Star Party Rentals and Raphael’s Trading Enterprise to date.
