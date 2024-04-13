Scorpions eyeing 296 for victory with 8 wickets remaining as Eagles close in on likely win

Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 3 GHE vs. JS

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles maintained their grip on this battle after leaving the Jamaicans with almost 300 runs for victory on the final day at Sabina Park, as Day 4 promises an intense finish.

Jamaica were mopped up for a 1st innings 153 in the end after losing their final wicket on the morning of Day 3.

The champs added to the 271 run lead when they declared on 147-7, following up their 1st innings 424.

Guyana Captain Tevin Imlach followed up his unbeaten ton with 44 while Kevin Sinclair (36*), Kevlon Anderson (25) and Raymon Perez (22) were the contributors during Guyana’s 2nd innings.

Veerasammy Permaul and his men will look to snap up the remaining wickets today.

Veerasammy Permaul and his men will look to snap up the remaining wickets today.

Jamaica pacer Derval Green picked up 2-39 with a wicket apiece from Abijahi Mansingh (1-42) and Marquino Mindley (1-13) being the wicket-takers for Jamaica.

The host’s were then tasked with pulling off a daunting chase for a win as a 419-run target awaited them. Jamaica were 123-2 trailing by 296 runs with Kirk McKenzie (39) and Brandon King (13*), are the two men tasked with an uphill challenge today.

Spinners Veerasammy Permaul (1-37) and Sinclair (1-29) will look to rattle out the remaining wickets with help from the fast-bowlers.

