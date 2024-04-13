Scorpions eyeing 296 for victory with 8 wickets remaining as Eagles close in on likely win

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 3 GHE vs. JS

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles maintained their grip on this battle after leaving the Jamaicans with almost 300 runs for victory on the final day at Sabina Park, as Day 4 promises an intense finish.

Jamaica were mopped up for a 1st innings 153 in the end after losing their final wicket on the morning of Day 3.

The champs added to the 271 run lead when they declared on 147-7, following up their 1st innings 424.

Guyana Captain Tevin Imlach followed up his unbeaten ton with 44 while Kevin Sinclair (36*), Kevlon Anderson (25) and Raymon Perez (22) were the contributors during Guyana’s 2nd innings.

Jamaica pacer Derval Green picked up 2-39 with a wicket apiece from Abijahi Mansingh (1-42) and Marquino Mindley (1-13) being the wicket-takers for Jamaica.

The host’s were then tasked with pulling off a daunting chase for a win as a 419-run target awaited them. Jamaica were 123-2 trailing by 296 runs with Kirk McKenzie (39) and Brandon King (13*), are the two men tasked with an uphill challenge today.

Spinners Veerasammy Permaul (1-37) and Sinclair (1-29) will look to rattle out the remaining wickets with help from the fast-bowlers.