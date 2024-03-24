Ex-U.S. President Bill Clinton coming to scope out Oil and Gas opportunities in Guyana

– accompanied by Dominican Republic Chamber of Commerce

Kaieteur News – Former United States of America (U.S.A.) President William Jefferson Clinton (Bill Clinton) is scheduled to arrive in Guyana this week to scope out opportunities in the country’s rapidly developing Oil and Gas Sector.

This is according to Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Guyana, Ernesto Torres Pereyra who said that members of the Dominican Chamber of Commerce will accompany the former American President.

At a press conference on Saturday at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic, the Ambassador said, “I think the most important drivers of the whole process of development of this country besides the government which has had an incredible role, (is) the private sector. So, in the case of President Clinton he has very close relationship, (that is) to keep players in the private sector of the Dominican Republic.”

He explained that Former President Clinton, “expressed his desire to understand more of the process that has been taking place here in Guyana, and since we have people like Rolando Gonzalez Bunster from Inter Energy and all the other members of our Chamber of Commerce are definitely coming to explore the opportunities. They decided to come together. So, they can also present that notion of the United Caribbean altogether.”

The Ambassador added: “We are extremely excited of the recent developments, the possibility through the Chamber of Commerce of bringing in the former president William Jefferson Clinton to Guyana. That shows that truly Guyana is in the focus of the international community (and) for good reasons, so we are extremely excited.”

Commending both President Ali and President Abinader on their achievements so far he noted, “they both have been very vocal of the importance of offering the people of the Caribbean a set of new strategies to bring the Caribbean together and to show the world that with that determination they can continue to promote the idea that the Caribbean is the region of potential, a region of peace, (and it can) attract foreign investment.”

The Ambassador boasted that, “The fact that President Clinton comes also is a simulative station of that notion. The fact that he decides to come to participate in the forum shows that we all trust the process that is taking place here and trust is essential when it comes to investment.”

THE FORUM

The media was informed that the forum at which the Former U.S. President will be speaking, will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

“I believe Former President and current Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo who will also participate in the forum… Rolando Gonzalez Bunster from Inter Energy will also be participating. I think Peter Ramsaroop from GoInvest too will also offer some remarks and after the panel discussion there will be some further discussions by President Clinton and a couple of other invitees,” he said.

Ambassador Pereyra added that this is the first edition of the United Caribbean Panel, where discussions surrounding, “what we referred (to) before that notions of how strong we can be as a region if we unite our efforts, to develop the structures, (and) to ensure our security in many key areas like energy, food and also to bring all the private sectors of all the countries together, to continue enhancing and developing the capabilities and capacities. The key players honestly, they are really, really excited with this possibility.”

He told the media that being able to host, “a personality of this calibre personally and professionally it means a lot. But when it comes to Guyana, I believe it sends the message that for good reasons, Guyana is attracting attention.”