Bandits slaughter Chinese shop owner at Eteringbang, wife injured

Kaieteur News – A three-man gang on Thursday slaughtered a Chinese man, Yang Lisong, 40, and seriously injured his wife, Wen Shuping, after invading their supermarket at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

All three of them have been arrested; one, a Guyanese; the other, a Venezuelan national and the other’s identity is still unknown. According to reports, the killing took place around 14:00hrs hours. While police say three suspects were involved, Kaieteur News understands from residents on the ground that it might have been five. Residents claimed that three of the men acted as lookouts while two went into the supermarket to commit the heinous crime. They said too that the Chinese man’s wife’s life might have been saved by an alert customer. They claimed that the customer went to the supermarket to make a purchase and saw that it was locked. It was reportedly against the norm for the supermarket to be closed that early so the customer reportedly asked some men she saw outside ‘why the Chinese lock-up’. While they were responding, she reportedly heard “strange sounds” coming from inside and she realized that something was amiss. Kaieteur News was told that the customer left but immediately alerted the owner of the building that the Chinese Nationals were renting for their supermarket, that something was going on.

He then alerted police and ranks were immediately sent to the location. Kaieteur News was told that when the men in front saw police approaching, they fled, while alerting the two inside the building. Ranks entered and caught the suspects inside and found the Chinese man murdered and his wife injured. Kaieteur News understands that they had tied up the couple and slit the man’s throat and had started cutting his wife’s face. Police in a press statement confirmed that when ranks arrived, they found the supermarket entrance locked. “Upon venturing to the back, the ranks found one Pharrell Adelph, a 19-year-old, attempting to exit the building. He was arrested”. Ranks further checked the building and in one of the rooms, they found the Chinese man lying against a wall, clad in a grey jersey and a pair of dark-grey trousers. “A wound about 13cm in length was observed to his neck”, police said before adding his wife was found in another room, alive, with two small lacerations to her right jaw area. Investigations are ongoing.