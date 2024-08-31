23 schools to have delayed reopening

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Friday announced that 23 schools in Regions: Three, Four, Five, Eight, Nine, and Ten will not re-open on Monday, September 2, 2024 in keeping with the beginning of the new academic year.

In a memorandum, the ministry said that the delayed reopening is due to rehabilitative work.

“It should be noted that rehabilitative work was historically undertaken in most schools during the August vacation with a completion rate of 98.1%. However, some contractors and other service providers, even with their best efforts were unable to complete the following schools and dormitory…”

The schools in Region Three that will be reopened after September 2, 2024 are: La Grange Nursery and Tuschen Primary School which will be reopened on September 4. The Patentia, Uitvlugt and Parika Salem Secondary, Tuschen # 2 Nursery and Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary (Grades 7 -9) will all be reopened on September 9.

In Region Four, the Diamond Special Needs and Yarrowkabra Primary will be reopened on September 4, while in Georgetown the Comenius Primary School, Happy Hearts Nursery, and Precious Jewels Nursery will be reopened on September 9 and the Headstart Nursery set to reopen on September 4.

The Bushlot Secondary School in Region Five is set for reopening on September 9, while in Region Eight, the Campbelltown Primary will be reopened on September 16 and the Kamana Primary School on September 9.

In Region Nine, the ministry said that St. Ignatius Nursery and Rupunau Nursery will both reopened on September 9, and in Region 10, Ameila’s Ward Student dormitory and St. Lust Primary will be reopened on September 23. Additionally, Coomacka Primary, West Watooka Nursery and Watooka Day Primary (Grade 3 block) will all be reopened on September 9.

The government through the Ministries of Education and Local Government manage and operate 1,196 public school facilities at the Nursery, Primary and Secondary levels, and 24 dormitories.

The new academic year 2024-2025, begins on September 2, 2024.