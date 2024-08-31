Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Azruddin Mohamed donates to life-saving fund for woman with Saccular Aneurysm

Aug 31, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Guyanese businessman Azruddin Mohamed on Thursday donated to a fund to assist in a life-saving surgery for Anjanie Singh of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who was diagnosed with Saccular Aneurysm on May 1, 2024.

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed and Anjanie Singh.

Singh was forced to stop working due to the severe symptoms experienced including loss of appetite, vomiting, and persistent headaches.

To have access to the necessary medical intervention, Singh, who is also the sole provider for her family, needs to source $7M since the surgery and treatment needed for her condition cannot be performed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Since her diagnosis, Singh has been trying to source funds to have her surgery done at a private institution. However, despite her efforts, she was only able to secure quarter of what is required.

After hearing of the woman’s plight, Mohamed was moved to make a significant donation to her cause. The businessman visited the woman’s home on Thursday where he made his contribution. He also called on corporate Guyana to contribute noting that even a small donation could make a difference in saving the woman’s life.

To donate towards Singh’s surgery, please click the link https://gofund.me/17d4c298 or through MMG at 644-4484

