Man dumps haversack with firearm, ammo, after seeing police

…escapes on motorcycle

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) early Friday morning discovered a suspected Glock 17 9mm pistol with serial number MAZ866 along with a fitted magazine in a haversack that was dumped in the Leopold Street, Georgetown area.

Reports are that the haversack containing the gun and ammunition were dumped by a male who upon seeing the police sped away on a motorcycle.

Police said that ranks were performing patrol duties in the Force’s motor vehicle PAC 5235 in the Brickdam Police Station District. Acting on information, the group on patrol went to Cross Street, in the vicinity of Leopold Street where they observed a male of African descent, dressed in dark clothing. The man reportedly had a black strapped bag across his shoulder and was perched on a black trip motorcycle.

When the man saw the police, he reportedly threw the bag on the western side of the street and sped off south along Cross Street. The ranks searched the area and discovered the bag with the gun and ammunition.

Upon ejecting the magazine two live 9mm rounds of ammunition were found. Checks were made for the suspect who is yet to be located.

Investigations are ongoing.