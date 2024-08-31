Masked, armed bandits rob Chinese Nationals at Supply, EBD

Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Two Chinese nationals were on Thursday robbed by four armed and masked men who forcefully gained entry to their Supply Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

The victims, identified as 49-year-old Fu Gofu, and Manyi An, a 38-year-old, both sales persons-were robbed of their cell phones, laptops and other valuables.

Kaieteur News understands that the victims reside at a two-storey house and that on the day in question; they retired to bed around 21:00h. The duo was awakened by four masked men who demanded their valuables.

The armed men ransacked the house and carted off cell phones, laptops, and other valuable items.

On inspection, it was discovered that bandits gained entry to the home by prying open a glass window on the ground floor of the two storey house.

Investigations are ongoing.

