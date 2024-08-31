Masked, armed bandits rob Chinese Nationals at Supply, EBD

Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two Chinese nationals were on Thursday robbed by four armed and masked men who forcefully gained entry to their Supply Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.
The victims, identified as 49-year-old Fu Gofu, and Manyi An, a 38-year-old, both sales persons-were robbed of their cell phones, laptops and other valuables.
Kaieteur News understands that the victims reside at a two-storey house and that on the day in question; they retired to bed around 21:00h. The duo was awakened by four masked men who demanded their valuables.
The armed men ransacked the house and carted off cell phones, laptops, and other valuable items.
On inspection, it was discovered that bandits gained entry to the home by prying open a glass window on the ground floor of the two storey house.
Investigations are ongoing.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Aug 31, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors opened their account with 3-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during...
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Kaieteur News – We can find no better example of self-interest masquerading as magnanimity than the recent motion passed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]