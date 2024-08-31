Sir Shridath Ramphal passes on

…hailed as a ‘Gem of Guyana’; ‘a Caribbean Man’

Kaieteur News – Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphal, a towering figure in international diplomacy and one of the Caribbean’s most respected elder statesmen, died peacefully on August 30, 2024, at the age of 95. His family confirmed that Sir Shridath was surrounded by his children at the time of his passing.

Sir Shridath was born on October 3, 1928, in New Amsterdam, British Guiana (now Guyana). He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lady Lois Ramphal, who passed away in 2019.

His illustrious career spanned several decades and left an indelible mark on global diplomacy, Caribbean development, and the fight against institutional racism. He was a distinguished alumnus of King’s College London and Gray’s Inn, London. His career was marked by a series of pivotal roles, including Assistant Attorney-General of the West Indies Federation, Minister of Justice and Foreign Affairs of Guyana, and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, a position he held for 15 years, making him the longest-serving individual in that role.

As Commonwealth Secretary-General from 1975 to 1990, Sir Shridath played a key role in the international campaign against apartheid in South Africa. His efforts were instrumental in the eventual termination of apartheid, earning him global respect and admiration. Nelson Mandela once said of him: “He is one of those men who have become famous because, in their fight for human justice, they have chosen the whole world as their theatre.”

Sir Shridath also served as Chancellor of the University of Guyana, the University of the West Indies, and Warwick University. He was involved in various global initiatives, serving on all the Global Commissions that produced landmark reports on the environment, development, and disarmament between 1980 and 1995. His leadership as Chairman of the West Indian Commission culminated in the 1992 report, “Time for Action,” which remains a seminal blueprint for Caribbean development.

In addition to his diplomatic contributions, Sir Shridath was a key figure in environmental conservation, serving as President of the World Conservation Union and Special Adviser to the UN Conference on Environment and Development. He also played a significant role as Chief Negotiator for the Caribbean on External Economic Relations.

Even in his later years, Sir Shridath remained active on the international stage. At 92, he became the first lawyer to appear virtually before the International Court of Justice during the COVID-19 pandemic, representing Guyana in a critical border controversy case with Venezuela.

Throughout his life, Sir Shridath received numerous prestigious honours, including the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), the Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (GCMG), the Order of Excellence of Guyana (OE), the Order of Merit of Jamaica (OM), the Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo from South Africa, and Honorary Companion of the Order of Australia (AC). He was also appointed to the Order of New Zealand, New Zealand’s highest civil honor.

President Irfaan Ali

President Irfaan Ali in his message of condolence said, “The passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal marks the end of an era, not only for Guyana but for the entire Caribbean and the Commonwealth of Nations. We mourn the loss of an outstanding statesman, a regionalist par excellence, and a committed internationalist. Sir Shridath’s life was one of magnificent service—dedicated to his homeland, to the region, and to the world.”

He highlighted Sir Shridath’s commitment to defending Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and his efforts before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Tribunal of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“[They] were not just a service to the nation; they were acts of supreme and selfless devotion to the land that nurtured him,” Ali said.

Describing Sir Shridath as “a gem of Guyana”, President Ali said he was a towering figure in the Caribbean, and a respected leader in the Commonwealth.

“His loss is deeply felt, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Guyana has lost one of its finest sons, and the Caribbean and the Commonwealth, a giant among men,” the president added.

“On behalf of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the land of his birth, I express my deepest condolences to his family, relatives and to the countless friends, associates, and admirers who were touched by his life and work. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of grief. We stand with them, celebrating the life of a true legend—Sir Shridath Ramphal,” the head-of-state said.

Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall

Attorney General Anil Nandlall recognised Sir Shridath for his outstanding contribution to Guyana. He said that Sir Shridath played a pivotal role in settling Guyana’s maritime dispute with Suriname. He was the Co-Agent and Counsel on the Guyana-Suriname Maritime Arbitration (2004 – 2007).

“In respect of the ongoing case between Guyana and Venezuela, Sir Shridath was one of the leading lawyers from the inception. He remained part of the legal team until his demise. Being privileged to be afforded an opportunity to work with that team and appear at the International Court of Justice, I had the first-hand opportunity of observing Sir Shridath at work. Personally, it was an intellectually stimulating exercise. He was already in his 90’s but his agility of mind and intellectual nimbleness was superlative. Even at that age, his energy and enthusiasm were boundless. When he could not travel, he would call to have discussions during the work sessions and before and after every Court Hearing. The respect which he commanded from the other legal luminaries on the team was simply extraordinary,” the Attorney General stated.

He added that no doubt, Guyana and the Caribbean have lost a distinguished son. “He has lived a full life and left an unmistakable mark. The footprints of his contribution will remain embedded on the national and global stage for generations to come,” Nandlall said on behalf of his chambers, and the legal profession of Guyana.

People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)

In a Facebook post, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) said that they are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Shridath. “The Party extends condolences to his family, relatives and many friends at this time of their bereavement,” the party said noting that a detailed will be issued.

May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” the statement said.

Alliance For Change (AFC)

In its tribute to Sir Shridath, the Alliance For Change (AFC) underscored that Sir Shridath was Guyana’s most prominent Statesman, who distinguished himself as a Guyanese, both in Guyana, and internationally.

“Sir Shridath Ramphal has to be counted alongside former President’s Burnham and Jagan as one of the men and women who were instrumental in shaping the independent Guyana into what it is today. He was part of the firmament of the Guyana we have inherited,” the party said.

AFC highlighted that as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat Sir Shridath positioned the Commonwealth in the post-colonial era as being a truly global organisation, and gave a voice to African, Caribbean and Asian states.

The AFC extended its heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the late Sir Shridath Ramphal.

“It can be said that Sir Shridath died “with his boots on” – fighting for justice, and for his people, until his last breath,” it was stated.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, on her Facebook page said Sir Shridath deserved the title of ‘Caribbean Man’.

“If ever there was one who walked among us who truly deserved the title of Caribbean Man, it was Sir Shridath Ramphal.

At the same time, if ever we needed a definition of the term Global Citizen, a look at the resumé of Sir Shridath would be all we require,” she said while extending condolences to the family and friends of Sir Shridath on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados.

The Prime Minister said too, “I can think of no other product of our region whose name was followed by more “letters” from more organisations and countries than Sir Shridath — all well deserved. Today, as we reflect on his passing, I am satisfied that the extent of his service to this region and the world for almost three-quarters of a century has irreversibly stamped his name in annals of Caribbean history.”

Prime Minister Mottley noted that though Sir Shridath was born in Guyana, he left “a formidable footprint in virtually every nation of this region”.

“He was schooled as a lawyer at Kings College, England and Harvard in the United States, was knighted in the United Kingdom and conferred with the highest national honours in New Zealand, Australia, India and South Africa. And he was one of the first persons to be awarded the Order of the Caribbean Community.

Sir Shridath, the longest serving Commonwealth Secretary-General ever, also had the distinction of being Assistant Attorney General of the West Indies Federation and the admiration of late South African freedom fighter and president Nelson Mandela, for waging the fight against Apartheid on the global stage,” she said.

Prime Minister Mottley said that the Region has produced many outstanding leaders in a multitude of areas “But there is a smaller group that stands at the pinnacle of Caribbean greatness, people whose lifetime of labour for the betterment of West Indian people has compelled us to view them, not by the country of their birth, but by their efforts to make us recognise and honour our oneness.

Sir Shridath, that is how we shall remember you.”

The Barbadian Prime Minister said she was most intrigued by Sir Shridath’s clarity and sharpness of mind when he participated in the 50th anniversary Conference of CARICOM heads in July last year, as well as in the discussions that led to the Argyle Declaration in St. Vincent and the Grenadines five months later.