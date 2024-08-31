Popular wine, jewellery manufacturers amongst five certified by GNBS in August

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Friday announced that five new local manufacturers were added to its certification programmes.

This marks a significant step forward in the adoption of standards and the drive for quality in Guyana’s manufacturing sector. These certifications underscore the GNBS’ ongoing commitment to enhancing the competitiveness and marketability of Guyanese products locally, regionally and internationally.

Of those newly certified, four manufacturers can now use the GNBS Approved Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their products, while under the GNBS Product Certification programme, one can now use the National Standards Mark on jewellery manufactured.

Among the Made in Guyana certified businesses was AJ Signs & Propa GT Local Wines of Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The business can now affix the prestigious mark on its Fruit Flavoured Wines – Red Silhouette, Bliss Night Nurse, Miss Addicted, The CEO, Is We Own, Mr. Fix Up and Tek Time.

The certificate was presented to Proprietress, Abigale John by GNBS Executive Director, Trevor Bassoo who congratulated the business for joining the growing list of over 4o other businesses which have opted to take advantage of this certification.

On August 29, Flavour Me Spices of John and Norton Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was given the green light to use the Made in Guyana mark on its grated garlic, grated ginger, ginger and garlic paste, garlic chili oil, assorted pickles, hot and spicy sauce and green seasoning.

On August 30, Coconut Grove of Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara was certified to use the Made in Guyana Mark on its Golden Crunch Coconut Biscuits.

Earlier in August, Ashdel’s Enterprise of Paradise, East Coast Demerara was certified for its Instant Plantain Porridge (100g), Instant Beef Pepperpot (100g) and Instant Veggie Pepperpot (100g).

The Made in Guyana Standards Mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products.

Moreover, King’s Jewellery World, a leading name in the local jewellery industry, was certified under the GNBS Product Certification Programme for conforming to the requirements of the National Standard, GYS 50:2022 – Specification for Gold Articles.

This certification strengthens the company’s dedication to quality and excellence. The GYS 50:2022 standard outlines the stringent requirements for the manufacturing, alloying, testing and labelling of gold articles made of 9-23 karat gold.

Notably, the Bureau encourages other businesses to join its certification programmes using application forms available on the GNBS website: gnbsgy.org. To learn more, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline: 219-0069 or WhatsApp: 692-4627.