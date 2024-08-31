Reg. 5 RDC to spend $54M to repair nine health centres

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five will spend approximately $54 million to rehabilitate nine health centres in the region.

This is according to information released in the Region’s invitation for bids.

The Bush Lot Health Centre is earmarked for rehabilitation at an estimated cost of $3,800,000, works at the Rosignol Health Centre are estimated to cost $5,569,300, the Litchfield Health Centre $4,659,490, the Trafalgar Health Centre and its living quarters are estimated to cost $4,436,145, the Dundee Health Centre is pegged at $4,184,430, and the Biaboo Health Centre is estimated to cost $8,017,296.

Additionally, the Britannia Health Centre will be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $8,699,240; the Mora Point Health Centre will be rehabilitated at a cost of $10,666,656, and the No. 7 Health Centre will see rehabilitative works costing approximately $12,000,000.

Meanwhile, the RDC is also seeking maintenance services for the drain, concrete slab and incinerator at the Biaboo Health Centre which is estimated to cost $2,867,722.

It was reported in the media that President Irfaan Ali had noted the need to repair and upgrade all health facilities in the country, to ensure citizens receive the best healthcare services.

At the recently concluded National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference opening ceremony President Ali disclosed that the Ministry of Health has completed an assessment of all health facilities.

“The mapping exercise is completed and within 14 months they have to finish every single facility across the country,” the Head of State said noting that the same will be done for educational institutions.